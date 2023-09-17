Assam: Wife Brutally Attacked By Husband After Refusing To Give Money For Alcohol

A shocking incident unfolded in Dolakhuria, under the jurisdiction of the Kamarbandha police station in Assam’s Golaghat, as a husband made a gruesome attempt to kill his wife for refusing to give money for alcohol.
The incident took place on Saturday night, when the victim Jayanti Bhuyan prevented her husband, Bhadreshwar Bhuyan, from consuming alcohol, resulting in a violent altercation.
Sources indicate that Jayanti Bhuyan had returned home with Rs. 2,900, earned from tea garden work and used Rs. 1,000 for buying groceries for home. Bhadreshwar Bhuyan allegedly attempted to forcibly take the remaining money to fund his drinking and gambling habits, which escalated into a horrific attack on his wife.
The heinous incident left Jayanti Bhuyan severely injured, and she was subsequently admitted to the Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat for medical treatment.
However, the police have yet to apprehend the accused husband, leaving the local community outraged and concerned about the incident's aftermath.
The local authorities are expected to continue their efforts to locate and apprehend the accused.