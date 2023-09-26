Assam: Wife Held For Peddling Brown Sugar As Husband Flees

Contraband narcotics worth around Rs 15 lakhs was seized during an operation carried out in the Cachar district of Assam, officials informed on Tuesday.
As per the reports, the the contraband narcotics, believed to be brown sugar, was seized from a woman in the Natanpur village in the Katigorah subdivision of the Assam.
Officials informed that as many as 16 packets of brown sugar which weighed at around 190 grams was seized from the woman.
The accused woman was identified as one Hasna Begum. She is the wife of one Alfaz Uddin, who has several prior cases of peddling drugs against his name.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that upon witnessing the arrival of police, the couple made a run for it. However, the police sprang into action and a well anticipated move led to the capture of the wife.
She has been taken in for further questioning in connection with the matter, added the officials.