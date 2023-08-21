Tripura: Cops Arrest 3 Smugglers, Seize Rs 10 Cr Worth Brown Sugar

A massive stash of contraband substances suspected to be brown sugar worth around Rs 10 crores was seized during an anti-narcotics operation carried out by Tripura Police, officials informed on Monday.
According to officials, based on specific inputs, a search operation was carried out at Churaibari village which falls on the Assam-Tripura border.
The search operation led to the seizure of the brown sugar consignment from a Tata Sumo vehicle traveling from Assam, said the police.
Officials mentioned that the narcotics were concealed in a hidden compartment inside the car.
The entire seizure was weighed at around 1.3 kilograms, informed the police, adding that the consignment is being estimated to be worth around Rs 10 crores.
Meanwhile, along with the drugs, officials were able to arrest three people charged with smuggling the drugs.
Those arrested by the police were identified as Abdul Ali, Shyamal Krishna Das and Prosenjit Das.
Further investigations in connection with the matter have been initiated, mentioned the officials, adding that those arrested are being questioned for more details.