Assam: Wild Elephant Found Dead in Margherita

In a distressing development in Tinsukia, Assam, the lifeless body of a wild elephant was discovered at Makum Pathar area in Margherita, sparking significant concern among residents. The elephant had reportedly been causing disturbances in the locality for several days, reportedly breaking into homes in search of food.
The sudden death of the elephant has left local residents shocked and questioning the circumstances surrounding its demise. "We are unaware of the reason for its death. When such elephants are spotted in the area, forest officials are informed. They come and assess the situation," expressed a concerned resident.
However, there have been no immediate arrangements made in the area, with locals highlighting the absence of adequate lighting and infrastructure to manage such wildlife encounters.
Officials from the regional forest department in Margherita have stated that the exact cause of the elephant's death remains undetermined. They have assured that further details will be provided following a thorough post-mortem examination of the animal.