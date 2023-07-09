Assam: Herd of Wild Elephants Create Havoc in Lanka, Destroys 7 Houses

A herd of wild elephants wandering out of forest area in search of food created havoc at a village area in Lanka under Assam’s Hojai district, reports emerged on Sunday.
The incident was reported near Lumding Reserve Forest where the herd of wild elephants wandered out of the forest in search of food and created havoc in the village area on Saturday night.
The herd destroyed at least seven residential houses of the locals, paddy stored in the houses, and jackfruit trees, and also caused damage to the paddy fields. Amid this havoc, the locals could somehow save themselves and the children, sources informed.
The locals have alleged that even after the information of the situation was given to the forest officials yet they did not arrive in time to rescue them. However, only one forest official visited the site to take stock of the situation in the village today morning.
Meanwhile, the locals have urged the state government to make high-quality security arrangements for the village people from the wild elephants wandering out of forest area.