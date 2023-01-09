Assam: Herd Of 50 Tuskers Wreak Havoc In Goalpara

A herd of around 50 wild tuskers continued to cause troubles in Assam’ Goalpara district. The herd damaged several residences and uprooted many trees in the region, reports emerged on Monday.

According to reports, a herd of around 40 to 50 wild elephants came out of the wilderness at Agia Dwarka’s Kesuridubi in the Goalpara district.

The herd of jumbos reduced at least one house to the dust. In addition it destroyed the paddy harvests of the village.

The victim whose house was destroyed by the elephants was identified as Amal Chandra Barman.

In yet another incident of human-elephant conflict in Assam’s Goalpara district that took place in December, last year, an elephant attacked a village and caused massive destruction.

The incident took place at Dhekiabari village where the elephant came in search of food. It destroyed houses of several families. The tusker devoured paddy and rice in the barn in a carnage that went on in the area for about an hour.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The week before, a young man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Lakhipur. The deceased was identified as Marcel Sangma.