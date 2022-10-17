Assam: Wild Tusker Electrocuted to Death in Nagaon

A wild tusker died due to electrocution in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday.

According to sources, the tusker died after coming in contact with an electrical wire that was connected to a field at Baneswar forest camp in Jakhalabandha.

Meanwhile, forest department officials have reached the spot and it is suspected that the tusker might have died due to other reasons.

The tusker is being examined to determine the reason of death.

Earlier this month, a wild tusker died due to the same reason in Gossaigaon after coming in contact with a live wire that was exposed from its pole.