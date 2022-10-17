PM Modi Inaugurates 75 Digital Banking Units Including 2 in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated 75 digital bank branches in 75 districts across India along with two branches in Assam on Sunday.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, who was present at the inaugural function held at a branch in Baksa district, described it as a historic day for the country in the field of banking services.

She said that the increase in digitalization of banking services is a far-reaching positive sign for the domestic economy.

Minister Ajanta Neog further said digitization of banking services will play a significant role in India's dream of becoming a $25 trillion economy in the next 25 years.

Along with Minister Ajanta Neog, Handloom and Welfare of Bodoland Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MP Naba Kumar Sarania, State BJP President and Rangia MLA Bhavesh Kalita and several top officials of State Bank were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, one more digital bank was inaugurated virtually in Bongaigaon district at Punjab National Bank.