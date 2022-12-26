Assam: Wild Tusker Tramples 2 To Death In Sonari

Two people were trampled to death in Assam’s Sonari in an attack by a wild elephant on Monday.

According to reports, the wild tusker had come out of the wilderness in search of food. The incident took place in the wee hours last night at Sonari in the Charaideo district of the state, resulting in the death of two villagers.

Villagers informed that the tusker went on a rampage, stamping two huts to the ground while also trampling two villagers to their death.

Meanwhile, the deceased were identified as Bikash Tanti and Gobind Tanti. It may be noted that amid a loss of habitat, animal-human conflict in Assam has become a common sight, often resulting in loss of lives.

Earlier on December 15, three persons, including a child, were killed and two others were injured after they were attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Assam's Goalpara district, said Dhruba Dutta, the forest range officer of Lakhipur.

Two vehicles were also damaged by the elephants. The incident took place on the Lakhipur-Agia road of the Lakhipur forest range in the Goalpara district.