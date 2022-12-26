Assam: Wild Tusker Tramples 2 To Death In Sonari

Two people were trampled to death in Assam’s Sonari in an attack by a wild elephant on Monday.
According to reports, the wild tusker had come out of the wilderness in search of food. The incident took place in the wee hours last night at Sonari in the Charaideo district of the state, resulting in the death of two villagers.
Villagers informed that the tusker went on a rampage, stamping two huts to the ground while also trampling two villagers to their death.
Meanwhile, the deceased were identified as Bikash Tanti and Gobind Tanti. It may be noted that amid a loss of habitat, animal-human conflict in Assam has become a common sight, often resulting in loss of lives.
Earlier on December 15, three persons, including a child, were killed and two others were injured after they were attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Assam's Goalpara district, said Dhruba Dutta, the forest range officer of Lakhipur.
Two vehicles were also damaged by the elephants. The incident took place on the Lakhipur-Agia road of the Lakhipur forest range in the Goalpara district.
Dutta said three persons, including a child, were killed after the elephant herd attacked two vehicles.
"Two others were also injured. They were rushed to a hospital," he added.
On December 8, another person was killed after he was attacked by wild elephants, while a tusker was also electrocuted in Goalpara, officials said.
The incident occurred at Bandarmatha village under Lakhipur Forest Range in Goalpara district and the deceased has been identified as Jugal Barman.
Confirming the report, the Forest Range Officer of Lakhipur Forest Range, Dhruba Dutta told ANI that, "one person was killed after he was attacked by wild elephants and the herd destroyed at least 25 houses in the village".
"A herd of wild elephants has been taking shelter in the area for the past 2 months. Last night, the wild elephants entered the village, destroyed at least 25 houses, and killed a villager. One wild elephant died after it came into contact with a live electric wire. We have tried to run away the herd of wild elephants from the area," the forest official further said.