Assam Will Deport Those Who Came After 2015: CM Sarma On CAA

Assam will deport those who came after 2015 as per the Citizenship Amendment Act rules, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.
Sarma said, "Only two people have applied so far. Anybody (according to CAA) who has come to India before 2015, they have the first right to apply for citizenship. If they don't apply we will lodge a case for them."
"So this is a statuary instruction. We will deport those who have come after 2015," the chief minister added.
Earlier in March, Sarma had said that CAA would be "insignificant" as there would be least applications in the state.
He said, "Only two persons have applied so far who came before 2015. Out of five applications, three were not present in the hearing and only two have applied for CAA."
The Assam Chief Minister's comments come after the Centre's notification of rules for CAA, aimed at granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants who come to India on or before December 31 from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.
