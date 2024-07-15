"Low Turnout as Only Eight Apply for CAA, Hindu Bengalis Reluctant": Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma provided updates on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), revealing that only eight applications have been received in the state since its implementation. Out of these, only two applicants proceeded to interview stages, while six did not attend hearings.
Addressing the media here in Guwahati, CM Sarma highlighted that refugees arriving before 2015 can still apply, with provisions to adjourn cases in Foreigners Tribunals for those who delay.
However, Sarma noted a reluctance among Hindu Bengalis to apply under CAA, stating they prefer approaching courts if necessary, potentially contributing to the low application numbers.
“Despite this, assurances were given to individuals with pending cases across various courts to apply under CAA,” said CM Sarma.
In a critique aimed at protesters, Sarma condemned what he described as unnecessary opposition to CAA, predicting future accountability for related deaths. He expressed disappointment over the low turnout of expected applicants, asserting that the CAA movement was based on misinformation and is now closed.
Meanwhile, the Special Director General of Police (Border) in Assam received directives for CAA implementation, advising eligible communities—Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian—who entered India before December 31, 2014, to apply through an online portal rather than facing immediate tribunal referral. These applications will be individually assessed by the Government of India, maintaining a separate register for review.
In response to these developments, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya vehemently opposed the notification supporting CAA, rejecting it as unconstitutional and favoring illegal migrants over indigenous interests.
On the other hand, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia echoed these sentiments, criticizing the government's actions as contrary to the Assam Accord and constitutional principles.
The directives and reactions underscore ongoing debates and legal challenges surrounding the application of CAA in Assam, highlighting deep-seated divisions and concerns regarding its impact on indigenous communities.