Tinsukia Medical College To Be Completed by March 2024: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the construction site of Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital on Thursday and said that the construction work of the college will be completed by March 2024.
Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital will be a 388-beded hospital with 60 doctors and 150 nurses.
CM Sarma took stock of the progress of the construction works and directed the authorities concerned to complete 80 percent of the construction work by September 10, 2023, in order to get recognition from the National Medical Commission (NMC), sources said.
He informed that the construction of the medical college is nearing its completion rapidly and is hopeful that it will be completed by March 2024.
It may be mentioned that in the month of April, the Assam Government approved funds amounting to Rs. 624.93 crores for the medical college in order to expedite its construction work.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, CM Sarma informed that in the last two years, the state government has made significant strides in expanding health infrastructure.
He wrote, “Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage for 56 lakh families, 7 cancer hospitals & available MBBS seats increased by 60% to 1,500 as 12 out of 24 planned medical colleges become functional.”