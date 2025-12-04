“Assam Will Witness a Kurukshetra-Like Battle If Justice Is Denied to Zubeen": Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal held an organisational meeting in Sivasagar today, attended by the party’s president and Sivasagar constituency MLA, Akhil Gogoi. The meeting took place in Sivasagar's Yuva Dol.

Speaking at the gathering, Gogoi addressed multiple political and social issues affecting Assam. He emphasised that the demands of the 108 ambulance employees are entirely justified and announced that he has communicated these demands to the Chief Minister, urging the state government to meet them promptly.

Gogoi also highlighted the party’s election preparedness in Sivasagar, stating, “From today, we have completed our election-related groundwork. We will not remain idle; we are starting work immediately and preparing to reach out to the people. Our campaign will commence from tomorrow.”

On the topic of Zubeen Garg, Gogoi claimed that the BJP government in Assam is attempting to suppress issues related to Garg by organising other events like Post Malone.

“If justice is denied to Zubeen Garg, as Khagen Gogoi said Assam will witness a Kurukshetra-like battle,” he stated.

"How are they investigating the matter without going to Singapore is a mystery for the people if Assam”, he asked.

On the issue of six indigenous communities, Gogoi reacted to government reports, stating, “The reports submitted never truly reflect the concerns of these communities. I have demanded that before the 2026 elections, the Assam government raise these issues in the central parliamentary sessions to ensure the rights of these communities are not sidelined.”

The party also announced plans for a cultural event on the 8th, where a beloved local artist will perform, coinciding with political maneuvers by the BJP, which Gogoi claims is attempting to divert attention from ongoing controversies.

The meeting reinforced Raijor Dal’s commitment to grassroots mobilization, community rights, and active engagement ahead of upcoming elections in Assam.

Also Read: “All Efforts Will Be Made to Stop Himanta in 2026”: Akhil Gogoi