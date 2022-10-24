Assam Witness Dip in Maternity, Child Mortality Rates

Assam has witnessed a dip in maternity and child mortality cases flowing monthly monitoring of health-related activities by special teams in each districts of the state.

As per the date provided by National Health Mission Assam, 289 maternal death cases were reported between April and September this year compared to 389 during the same period previous year which shows a decline by 25 per cent.

There also a decline in child mortality rate by 8.3 per cent. During April-September, 3,523 child death cases reported this year while 3,842 cases were reported during the previous year.

Mission Director of NHM Assam M.S. Lakshmi Priya said, “We undertook a slew of proactive measures, one of them being the deployment of State teams to each district, with the aim to improve the maternal and child health scenario.”