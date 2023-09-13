Assam Witnesses Whopping Surge in Tourist Footfall in 2022-23

Assam witnessed an inflow of over 98 lakh tourists for the season 2022-23, reports said on Wednesday.
This is a very high rate as compared to the number of tourists that visited Assam in the last financial year, which was over 17 lakh.
Meanwhile, the tourist department collected over Rs 2.63 crores revenue during 2022-23, and over 1.69 crore in the previous year.
Replying to a query raised by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita during the ongoing assembly session, Assam tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that a total of 98,31,141 tourists, of which 18,946 are foreign tourists, visited the state in the 2022-23 and 17,02,932 tourists, of which 1,231 are foreign nationals, had visited the state the previous year.
Baruah stated that there is a need to conduct a descriptive analysis on the revenue that was generated by the tourists’ visit. He further stated that teh tourism department has no specific data as no such analysis has been conducted yet.
However, the minister has provided the data of revenue collection as a whole by the department. The department reportedly collected Rs 2,64,47,895 in 2022-23 while it collected Rs 1,69,18,063 in the previous financial year.