Assam: Woman, 3 Others Critically Injured In Bear Attack

An woman and three others were critically injured in a bear attack in Assam’s Chirang district on Friday.

The incident was reported from Madarpur village in Bengtol subdivision of the district.

Sources said that the bear had unknowingly strayed out of Manas National Park and attacked the victims while they were walking towards their residence.

The injured have been identified as Abdul Jalil, Iman Hussain and Jiyarul Haque. The identity of the woman has not been established yet.

Following the incident, all the injured were rushed to civil hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the bear is still wandering around in the area and forest officials have been informed of the same.

Last month, a leopard was brutally lynched to death in Assam’s Golaghat district after it attacked a woman while she was grazing cattle nearby a tea garden.

The incident has been reported from Tengani in Golaghat's Barpathar.

Soon after, locals gathered at the spot and rescued the woman. However, two other persons were reportedly injured when they tried to save the woman from the clutches of the leopard.

Meanwhile, the fiery mob brutally killed the leopard and chopped it off to pieces. The locals also buried the leopard after killing it.

On the other hand, officials of the Assam Forest Department and the police arrived very late at the spot after being informed about the incident. They exhumed the body of the leopard and sent it for post-mortem report.