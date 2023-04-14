Hema Malini Apologizes Finally!

This blunder did not go unnoticed as netizens called her out for it and pointed out that Bihu is in fact a festival celebrated in Assam. They criticized the actress for her lack of knowledge about the states and their festivals, despite being a public figure and an elected representative.

While many fans came to her defense, others questioned her commitment towards understanding the culture and traditions of the country. It may be noted that Hema Malini is currently serving as the member of Lok Sabha representing Mathura constituency since 2014 and the member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka from 2011 to 2012 and by nominated from 2003 to 2009 as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It may be noted that Hema Malini was not the only one to have made the blunder with the Indian embassy in Japan's official Twitter handle also making the same mistake.

The embassy on its official twitter handle wrote, "Embassy of India, Tokyo extends greetings to all on the occasion of Bihar Bihu."

However, they have also made the necessary corrections as of now.