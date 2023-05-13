Assam Woman Allegedly Commits Suicide in Bengaluru

She was found dead at her room at around 2 pm on Friday, reports said. After the Bengaluru Police were informed about the incident, they reached the spot at night and launched an investigation. Albina’s family in Assam was informed about the incident. Meanwhile, the police have detained Gokul Rabha in connection to the case.

Albina was a resident of Amjuli in Udalguri and Gokul hails from West Bhoiraguri.

On the other hand, a post-mortem report of the body has been done and the woman’s family members have arrived in Bengaluru to bring back the body to their native place.