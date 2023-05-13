Assam Woman Allegedly Commits Suicide in Bengaluru

A woman from Assam’s Udalguri district allegedly committed suicide in Bengaluru, reports emerged on Saturday.
The deceased woman has been identified as Albina Basumatary. She was living in Bengaluru and owned a beauty parlour there. According to sources, Albina choose to end her life after facing betrayal from her lover. Reportedly, she was in a relationship with a man identified as Gokul Rabha. Albina was allegedly three months pregnant. However, Gokul Rabha denied marrying her after he knew about her pregnancy. Due to this, Albina choosed to take this heinous step.
She was found dead at her room at around 2 pm on Friday, reports said. After the Bengaluru Police were informed about the incident, they reached the spot at night and launched an investigation. Albina’s family in Assam was informed about the incident. Meanwhile, the police have detained Gokul Rabha in connection to the case.
Albina was a resident of Amjuli in Udalguri and Gokul hails from West Bhoiraguri.
On the other hand, a post-mortem report of the body has been done and the woman’s family members have arrived in Bengaluru to bring back the body to their native place.