Eloped, Rescued Minor Girl Commits Suicide in Assam’s Tezpur

In a shocking incident, a minor girl who eloped with a boy allegedly committed suicide inside a sub-centre of Childline Madhubani namely ‘Sakhi’ on Saturday.

The incident was reported at Mahabairav locality in Tezpur under Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The identities of both the boy and girl have not been revealed as they are minors by age; moreover, they belong from a minority community.

According to reports, the girl was in a relation with the boy and had earlier escaped with the boy; however, the Mahabairav police later apprehended them.

The girl was subsequently lodged in ‘Sakhi’ for counseling.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the body of the minor girl was found hanging inside the campus of ‘Sakhi’.

Accordingly, the police personnel reached the spot and recovered the body.

Later, the body was sent for a post mortem.

An investigation into the case is underway.