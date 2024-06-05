Assam: Woman Allegedly Killed Over Dowry in Tamulpur, Cops Detains Husband

In a tragic incident in Tamulpur, another case of dowry-related violence culminated in the murder of a woman. The victim, who was two months pregnant, succumbed to the brutality inflicted upon her by husband and his family.
As per sources, the husband namely Shantanu Das a resident of Motonga Chowk in Tamulpur district allegedly subjected his wife to relentless torture over dowry demands, eventually leading to her untimely demise.
The victim's family revealed that Shantanu and his relatives had a history of cruelty, allegedly even killing two animals in a similar manner. Despite the victim being hospitalized for several days following the incident, her father alleged that Shantanu's family manipulated them into agreeing to medical procedures while seeking treatment.
Though an FIR was lodged by the victim's father at the Tamulpur police station, he expressed dissatisfaction with the initial response, claiming that the police initially failed to file a case. It wasn't until the intervention of the superintendent of police that a case was finally registered.
Subsequently, Shantanu was detained by the police for further investigation into alleged misconduct involving another girl. This development prompted protests from the deceased wife's family and villagers, who demanded justice and a thorough investigation into the matter.
The victim's father appealed to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that the perpetrators receive the strictest punishment possible, seeking justice for his grieving family.