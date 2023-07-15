Assam: Woman Allegedly Poisoned To Death By Husband, In-Laws In Nagaon

In a case of homicidal poisoning, a woman died after consuming a spiked drink offered by her husband and in-laws. The incident was reported at Rupohihat under Assam's Nagaon district.
The deceased has been identified as Fatema Khatun.
Sources said that the woman was offered a juice that was allegedly spiked by her husband along with her in-laws in a bid to take her life. She quickly fell ill and after repeated complaints, she was taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention. However, she died during treatment.
Before her last breath, she alarmingly told doctors that she was offered a spiked drink by her husband, following which she fell ill. She claimed that her in-laws were also involved in the conspiracy.
The reason behind their ulterior motive is yet to be astertained.
Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased woman have lodged a complaint against the accused husband and her family.
An investigation into the matter has been launched by the police.