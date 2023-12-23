Assam

Assam: Woman Among 5 Held For Pedlling Heroin In Silchar

They also seized as many as nine soap cases filled to the brim with heroin. The entire seizure was weighed at around 306.51 grams, mentioned the police.
Assam: Woman Among 5 Held For Pedlling Heroin In Silchar
Assam: Woman Among 5 Held For Pedlling Heroin In Silchar
Pratidin Time

A huge consignment of heroin was seized in Assam's Silchar during an anti-narcotics operation during which five people were detained by the police.

According to the reports on Saturday, the operation was conducted at Sonai Road in Silchar based on specific inputs of a gang peddling narcotics in the region.

During the operation, officials detained five people including a woman for allegedly peddling heroin.

They also seized as many as nine soap cases filled to the brim with heroin. The entire seizure was weighed at around 306.51 grams, mentioned the police.

The estimated worth of the seizure in the international illicit narcotic markets is several crores, they added.

Apart from the herion seizure, the police also seized a motorcycle from the possession of the peddlers.

Further legal proceedings were initiated against the accused and details are awaited.

Assam: Woman Among 5 Held For Pedlling Heroin In Silchar
STF Assam Apprehends Two Drug Peddlers with 53.5 Grams of Heroin in Guwahati
Assam police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-woman-among-5-held-for-pedlling-heroin-in-silchar
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com