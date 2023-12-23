Assam: Woman Among 5 Held For Pedlling Heroin In Silchar

A huge consignment of heroin was seized in Assam's Silchar during an anti-narcotics operation during which five people were detained by the police.
According to the reports on Saturday, the operation was conducted at Sonai Road in Silchar based on specific inputs of a gang peddling narcotics in the region.
During the operation, officials detained five people including a woman for allegedly peddling heroin.
They also seized as many as nine soap cases filled to the brim with heroin. The entire seizure was weighed at around 306.51 grams, mentioned the police.
The estimated worth of the seizure in the international illicit narcotic markets is several crores, they added.
Apart from the herion seizure, the police also seized a motorcycle from the possession of the peddlers.
Further legal proceedings were initiated against the accused and details are awaited.