Assam: Woman Brutally Hacked to Death Over Family Dispute in Boko

The accused, Arup Rabha (20), reportedly killed the woman due to a family dispute and later surrendered to Boko police.
In a horrific incident, a woman was brutally hacked to death with a machete (Dah) in Paru Gaon, Boko, Assam.

The victim has been identified as Sushima Rabha (42).

The accused, Arup Rabha (20), reportedly killed the woman due to a family dispute and later surrendered to Boko police.

Local police rushed to the scene following the incident to take control of the situation.

Earlier on 12 September, in another tragic incident in Guwahati, a youth identified as Pankaj Kalita was reportedly hacked to death by unidentified miscreants inside an Alto vehicle with registration number AS 01 QC 8994

The body was discovered by a group of young students who were walking to Jaluk Paham village in the Garbhanga locality.

