Double Murder In Assam: Woman, Her Daughter Hacked To Death In Kokrajhar

In a horrifying incident, a woman and her daughter were allegedly brutally murdered by the latter’s husband in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.
The victims have been identified as Kalpana Mallik and her daughter, Dipshikha Mallik. Sources revealed that the duo was hacked to death with an axe late Wednesday night at their house located in Shanti Nagar, Ward No. 3.
The prime suspect in the case, Dipshikha’s husband, namely Manab Saha, is currently on the run and remains untraceable.
Reports suggest that a family dispute might have led to the gruesome attack, although the exact motive is yet to be established.
Local police, alerted by neighbors, have launched an investigation in the incident and a manhunt to apprehend the suspect.