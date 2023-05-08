Assam: Woman Chops off Man’s Nether Regions After Attempted Rape

A woman in Assam's Morigaon district resorted to self-defence and cut off a man's genitals when he allegedly attempted to rape her on Monday.
The incident took place in Baralimari village, and the accused has been identified as Osman Ali, a tantrik from Dhula village in Darrang district.
As per sources, Ali had come to the village to assist a childless couple when he entered the woman's home and tried to rape her. In a bid to protect herself, she ran and grabbed a sharp object, which she then used to cut off his genitals.
The accused was initially taken to Morigaon Civil Hospital in critical condition, but he was later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for better treatment.
This incident is reminiscent of a similar case that occurred on March 2 in Nagaon's Batadrava area, where a woman cut off a man's genitals in self-defense when he attempted to rape her. The accused was her neighbor, and she had hidden a sharp object under her bed for protection.