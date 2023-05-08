5 Gamblers Arrested in Assam's Hojai

As Indian Premier League (IPL) matches are going on in the country, the Assam Police have launched a drive against gamblers and betting during which five persons were arrested from Lanka under Hojai district, reports emerged on Monday.
The Hojai Police have seized Rs. 8 lakh in cash and four mobile phones from the possession of the five gamblers and registered a case against them.
The identities of the accused are not yet revealed.
Hojai Police taking to Twitter said, “Drive against Gamblers and betting of IPL matches under Lanka PS Area, 5 persons are arrested and seized 8 lakhs cash and 4 nos. of mobile phones from their possession. A case is registered for taking action.”
Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has lauded their efforts in nabbing the gamblers terming it “Excellent”.
Last month, as many as eight people were detained by the police on suspicions of being involved in gambling.
According to initial reports, the operation was carried out last night at Kaki in Lanka in the Hojai district of Assam against gambling.
During the operation, which was carried out under the leadership of Kaki Police Station’s officer-in-charge, Shyamaljyoti Phukan, at least eight people were caught by the police for their involvement in gambling, mentioned the police.
Reports further stated that the culprits were caught red-handed while gambling at Khring Khring village in Lanka.
Those detained on charges of gambling were identified Amrit Sinha, Bikram Majumdar, Shyamal Majumdar, Rupam Majumdar, Tapan Majumdar, Ajit Majumdar, Utpal Das and Ramkrishna Majumdar.
Officials further informed that following their detention, the eight gamblers were charged under relevant sections and sent to jail.
According to the Kaki Police, a case numbered 48/2023 was registered against them and Sections 13/14 of the Assam Game and Betting Act were imposed on them for gambling.