Assam: Woman Comes in Contact with Live Wire, Dies

In a heartbreaking incident, a woman was tragically electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live wire in Assam's Majuli, sources said.
The victim has been identified as Kunja Pegu, a resident of Ligiramukh Sanong village under Lohit Khabalu village panchayat.
According to information received, Pegu was electrocuted when she came in contact with a broken live electric wire that was fallen in the courtyard of her house. The incident occurred late on Wednesday night while she was on her way to check on cattle in the shed.
Meanwhile, locals reported that the woman's husband and two sons were also injured in the incident. They also claimed that they had repeatedly informed the electricity department officials to repair the damaged wire, but no action was taken, which led to the unfortunate incident.