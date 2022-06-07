Assam Woman Cop Wins Praises For Carrying Baby To Work

Sanchita Rani Roy, a woman police constable in the Cachar district of Assam is winning over the internet after she was seen carrying her seven-month-old baby to work.

Roy was spotted coming in for work with her baby in a carrier after her maternity leave was over. She reportedly reaches office at 10.30 am every day carrying the baby and leaves only after the end of her shift.

It came to light that she has to bring her baby along after her request for an extended leave was not granted. Roy said that there is no one back at home to take care of the baby.

“I have no one at home to take care of my baby so I am forced to bring her along with me. It gets uncomfortable at times but I have no other option,” said Roy.