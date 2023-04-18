Assam Woman Critically Injured After Being Hacked By Father

In a shocking incident, a young woman was critically after being allegedly stabbed by her own father in Assam’s Jorhat district.

The incident was reported from Cinnamara Railway colony.

Sources said that the accused father, identified as Lal Bahadur, hacked his daughter with a machete for reasons unknown.

The injured young woman has been identified as Maya Kumari.

Following the incident, she was rushed to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) for medical aid.

Earlier this month, a middle-aged man was allegedly killed with a sharp weapon at their residence in Assam’s Bajali district.

According to information, the woman killed her husband in rage over a family dispute.

After committing the crime, the accused, identified as Junita Bora, along with her six-year-old daughter went to Bhawanipur Police Station and surrendered before the police.

The police lodged an FIR in connection with the matter and arrived at the crime scene to initiate investigation into it.

Niranjan Bora was a resident of Golaghat and for the past ten years since their marriage, the duo had been living in their in-laws house in Bajali.