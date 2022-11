One woman died after unidentified miscreants opened fire on her on Friday night.

The firing incident took place at Kahitoma village under Panbari Police Station in the borders of Chirang and Baksa districts of Assam.

The deceased woman has been identified as Anta Bodo (60).

Top police officials of Chirang have arrived at the incident spot. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Further details are awaited.