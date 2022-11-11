Assam: Unnatural Death Cases in Last One Year to be Re-Probed

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed to re-examine all cases of unnatural death cases in the last one year in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, CM Sarma said that SPs of all the districts in the state have been directed to re-open all unnatural death cases for investigation, which were reported over the last one year.

The chief minister said, "In the recently held conference of the superintendents of police, we have asked them to reopen and re-examine all the similar cases which are a year old. We instructed them to revisit the cases of unnatural deaths, which were closed by the court or police by terming them as suicides.”

This order from Himanta Biswa Sarma comes in the wake of the death case of the 13-year-old girl at Dhula in Darrang district in June this year.

The CM further said that other types of unnatural deaths like accidents and murders will also be looked into. Sarma also said that, a common man can seek re-examination of even 15-year-old cases.