Assam: Infant's Severed Head Found In Dibrugarh; Probe On

In a shocker from Assam’s Dibrugarh district, the head of a newborn baby was recovered from Sansapara area on Monday, triggering panic among locals.

According to reports, the severed head of the newborn baby was first spotted by a pedestrian who immediately alerted the locals and the police.

Police said that they have gone through the CCTV footage that were installed in the area and learned that the head of the new-born baby was brought by a street dog from somewhere.

A local resident said that the baby looked like around a week old to a month old.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched to trace the remaining parts of the baby.