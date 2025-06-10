Dima Hasao Woman’s Body Found in Uttarakhand Days after Going Missing

In a tragic turn of events, a young woman from Assam’s Dima Hasao, Rosmita Hojai’s body, has been recovered in Uttarakhand. Rosmita had been missing since the 5th of June.

An aspiring young woman, Rosmita was an engineering graduate and was on her preparation for the UPSC examination. She was in Delhi since 5th June, the day when Rosmita appeared in the RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) examination. On that day, Rosmita called up her parents back in Dima Hasao, informing them that she would catch a train to Assam the next day. However, that became her last call to her parents, who reside at Sontila Hojai village near Haflong.

Rosmita’s parents got a call from the Uttarakhand police on 6th June saying that their daughter had been seen to have drowned in a river in Uttarakhand. Two young men reportedly informed the Uttarakhand police about the incident. However, nothing much developed for three days thereafter. On 10th June (today), her body was recovered on the bank of a river at Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhnad police reportedly have questioned Hemant Sharma of Mohindergarh, Delhi and Pankaj Kokar of Haryana, who reported Rosmita’s disappearance at Shivpuri police station of Uttarakhand. They claimed that Rosmita was washed away by the river.

However, concerned individuals of Dima Hasao have raised questions about the tragic incident while demanding a fair investigation into the matter. Earlier reports also said that the two persons who informed the Uttarakhand police were seen with Rosmita. While nothing is clear surrounding the matter, the truth behind the tragedy is yet to be unveiled.