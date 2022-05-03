Assam: Woman Dies After Tree Falls on Her, 2 Others Injured

In a tragic incident, a woman died and two other persons suffered serious injuries after a huge tree fell on them at Baruah Chari Ali in Jorhat district of Assam on Tuesday.

According to reports, at the time when the tree fell there was no storm or heavy wind. The reason for the tree falling at that time remains unknown.

The woman was rushed to a hospital right after the incident. However she succumbed to her injuries. The other two persons are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the locals have blamed the forest department for not maintaining proper surveillance of trees in the area.

Also Read: Manipur CM Inaugurates 10-bedded ICU Hub at JNIMS