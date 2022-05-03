Manipur CM Inaugurates 10-bedded ICU Hub at JNIMS

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated the first of its kind 10-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Ward and Tele ICU Hub at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal on Tuesday.

The newly inaugurated Tele ICU will be supported at district hospitals and Community Health Centres of different districts. The patients being treated at ICUs of district hospitals and other Tele ICU supported hospitals will be able to access observation by specialist doctors through the Tele ICU Hub set up at JNIMS.

The facility will immensely help in serving the patients in JNIMS as well as the remote areas of Manipur.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Biren Singh lauded the team for taking up such a useful initiative to provide humanitarian service to the people.

The chief minister also appealed doctors and nurses to freely come up with their grievances, if any, but not resort to any form of disturbance to their humanitarian service for patients.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by other ministers, MLAs, senior officials, doctors, nurses and other staff of JNIMS.

