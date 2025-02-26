Assam Woman Dismembered, Stuffed in Trolley Bag, and Dumped in Ganga

A woman from Assam's Jorhat was brutally murdered in Kolkata, with her body dismembered and packed in a trolley bag. Two women were caught while attempting to dispose of it in the Ganga River.

As per reports, the deceased, identified as Sunita Ghosh, was a resident of Dohabora Chowk in Jorhat. She had travelled to Kolkata nearly four months ago to visit relatives.

It has emerged that Sunita had been missing for the past ten days. Her family only became aware of the incident after the police informed them following the recovery of her body on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have arrested two women in connection with the murder—Falguni Ghosh and her mother, Aarti Ghosh. Falguni Ghosh is reportedly the nephew’s wife of Sunita Ghosh.

