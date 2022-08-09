Assam: Woman Drowns, Another Missing as Boat Capsizes In Ghiladhari River

A women's body was recovered who went missing after a country-made boat capsized in Ghiladhari river in Assam’s Biswanath district on Monday.

The deceased woman has been identified as one Deepanjali Keot.

Another woman is also feared drowned and efforts are on to trace her.

According to reports, around six women were travelling in the boat when it capsized in the middle of the river. It is suspected that the boat capsized due to overloading.

All six women belonged to Mukhgarh area and had gone to the other side for cultivation works. The incident happened they were returning back to their home on the boat.

Following the incident, the boatman along with locals managed to rescue four women, however, two went missing.

The rescued women were later rushed to a hospital for medical attention.