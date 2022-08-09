BREAKING: ULFA-(I), NSCN Militants Ambush 3 Assam Rifles Camps, One Jawan Injured

A massive encounter broke out between troopers of Assam Rifles and militants of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) along the Indo-Myanmar border in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Sources informed that three camps of the Assam Rifles were ambushed by the insurgent groups at Saramati in Nagaland and at Pangsau Pass and Nangloi in Arunachal Pradesh.

One JCO sustained minor injury on his hand during the encounter.

According to reports, the incident happened when the troops were undertaking enhanced patrolling activities in view of heightened vigil for the forthcoming Independence Day.

The encounter started around 3 am in the morning, sources informed.

Enhanced surveillance is on.

It may be mentioned that the incident comes days after the ULFA-I had called for Assam bandh on Independence Day.