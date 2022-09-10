Assam: Woman Electrocuted to Death in Jamugurihat

In a tragic incident, a woman was electrocuted to death in Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district of Assam on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Semanti Devi, a resident of Bogabeel.

The incident took place due to a technical glitch in the water pump. Semanti Devi lost her life on the spot when she came in contact with electric wires of the electric pump.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem report.

On Friday, a labourer died while two others were injured after getting electrocuted by a live wire in Nalbari district. The incident was reported from Bardhantali area of the district.