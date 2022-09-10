Guwahati: Scribes Stage Protest Seeking Justice for Journalist Banjit Thakuria

The journalists on Saturday staged protest in front of Guwahati Press Club seeking justice for senior journalist of Asomiya Pratidin Banjit Thakuria who was attacked by miscreants on September 7 at midnight near Gauhati Commerce College.

Journalist Banjit Thakuria went to collect report on fire that broke at in the Fat Belly restaurant when he was attacked by some unknown miscreants in front of the police.

Following the incident, although the police arrested three persons in connection to it, later the Chandmari Police have taken action against the journalist based on the complaint lodged by the miscreants.

The Chandmari police who arrested the miscreants at midnight have arrested Banjit Thakuria the next morning based on a FIR lodged by the miscreants. Moreover, the Officer in-charge of Chandmari police station also questioned the journalist as to why he should have to rush to the fire spot and questioned the restaurant owner.

The journalists, therefore staged protest seeking justice for Banjit Thakuria and to take stern action against the OC. Several journalists association from across the state have participated in the protest.

Among the journalists who have participated in the protest are senior journalists Haider Hussain, Dilip Chandan, Prakash Mahanta, Dharjya Hazarika, Pranoy Bordoloi and others.