Assam: Woman Found Dead at Residence in Boko

The deceased woman was identified as Asma Khatun, the wife of Inamul Haque. As per sources, the woman died 16 days ago due to reasons which have not been ascertained as of now. The locals buried her body in a nearby graveyard. However, in order to know the exact reason of her death, Asma’s decomposed body was exhumed today and sent for postmortem report to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.