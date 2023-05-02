Assam: Woman Found Dead at Residence in Boko

In an incident that took place at Makeli in Assam’s Boko on Tuesday, a woman was found dead in her own residence.
The deceased identified as Aimee Sultana was found dead on her bed.
According to sources, the husband, Maqbool Ali, has been suspected of committing the murder and taken into the custody by the police.
The incident has left the community in shock and further investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances of Aimee's death.
Further investigation is underway.
Earlier on April 30, situation turned tense after the administration in the Dhubri district of Assam exhumed the body of a woman at Bilasipara.
The deceased woman was identified as Asma Khatun, the wife of Inamul Haque. As per sources, the woman died 16 days ago due to reasons which have not been ascertained as of now. The locals buried her body in a nearby graveyard. However, in order to know the exact reason of her death, Asma’s decomposed body was exhumed today and sent for postmortem report to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.