Woman’s Body Exhumed After 16 Days in Dhubri, Murder Suspected

Situation turned tense after the administration in Dhubri district of Assam exhumed the body of a woman at Bilasipara on Sunday. The incident has been reported from Athani locality in Bilasipara.
The deceased woman has been identified as Asma Khatun, the wife of Inamul Haque. As per sources, the woman died 16 days ago due to reasons which have not been ascertained as of now. The locals buried her body in a nearby graveyard. However, in order to know the exact reason of her death, Asma’s decomposed body was exhumed today and sent for postmortem report to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.
On the other hand, allegations have been leveled against the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Athani Police Station for negligence in investigating the case. The OC identified as Khanjan Choudhury has been reserve closed with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, the father of the deceased woman has claimed that he was unaware that his daughter was dead and has demanded a probe into the incident. Locals of the area have also demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.