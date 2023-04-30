Woman’s Body Exhumed After 16 Days in Dhubri, Murder Suspected

On the other hand, allegations have been leveled against the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Athani Police Station for negligence in investigating the case. The OC identified as Khanjan Choudhury has been reserve closed with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased woman has claimed that he was unaware that his daughter was dead and has demanded a probe into the incident. Locals of the area have also demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.