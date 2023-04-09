Assam: Woman Found Dead in Bathroom at New Dirial Tea Estate

Body of a woman was found at the New Dirial Tea Estate in Assam's Duliajan during the wee hours of Sunday.

A tense situation has been developed in the area after the recovery of the body.

According to sources, the deceased was identified as Basanti Gowala. Basanti.

Basanti who had married Rajiv Gowala just three months ago, was found dead in the toilet by the police at night. The police are suspecting that the entire incident was a murder.

After the incident, some agitated people attempted to attack Rajiv Gowala's residence, but the police reached the spot on time and managed to control the situation. Later, the police took Gowala and his father for questioning in connection with the case.

The incident has once again highlighted the issue of violence against women in the country, and there have been calls for more stringent laws and measures to protect women from such crimes. The authorities have appealed to the public to maintain calm and cooperate with the police in their investigation.

On Saturday, a man was killed by his own younger brother in Assam’s Mariani.

According to sources, the incident was reported at a tea estate in Mariani where the younger one hacked his elder brother to death with a sharp weapon.

The accused was identified as Karthik Karmakar who attacked his brother, Bobai Karmakar, with a machete after a heated argument.