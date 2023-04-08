Man Brutally Kills Elder Brother in Assam’s Mariani

In a sensational incident, a man was killed by his own younger brother in Assam’s Mariani, reports emerged on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident was reported at a tea estate in Mariani where the younger one hacked his elder brother to death with a sharp weapon.

The accused has been identified as Karthik Karmakar who attacked his brother, Bobai Karmakar, with a machete after a heated argument.

Today morning, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

Following the recovery of the body, the police launched a probe into the matter and arrested Karthik Karmakar in connection with the brutal murder.

Last month, an elderly man was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants near Tikak Colliery in Assam Ledo.

According to reports, the elderly man was found dead with multiple injuries to his head and body.

The identity of the deceased was not known.

The Ledo police had begun an investigation into the case.