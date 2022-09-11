Assam: Woman Found Dead in Karimganj, Rape Suspected

In a shocking incident, a body of a young woman was found dead at a field in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday.
It is suspected that the woman was raped and murdered by the accused.
The deceased has been identified as Panchami Sinha, 30, hailing from Kachubari area of Patharkandi.
According to sources, Panchami went missing after going for a walk on Saturday evening.
The body was taken to the police station.
The police launched a probe into the matter and uncovered a love affair of the deceased with a man, identified as Libu Sinha.
They informed that Panchami’s family arranged a marriage with another man for her however, she rejected it. Later, she got to know that Libu Sinha was having an affair with another woman which created a rift between them.
On Saturday evening, Libu asked her to meet and since then she went missing.
Her family searched the entire area but she was nowhere to be found. The next morning her body was recovered in the field.
Based on this information, the police have arrested Libu Sinha in connection to the case.
The incident has caused tense situation in the area.
Following the horrific incident and receiving the information about the arrest made, the locals gathered around Patharkandi Police Station and demanded arrest of the perpetrators and raised slogans “Give Death Sentence to Libu.’
The police have urged the protestors to help them to gather evidences and not gather around the police station.