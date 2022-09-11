Assam: Woman Found Dead in Karimganj, Rape Suspected

In a shocking incident, a body of a young woman was found dead at a field in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday.

It is suspected that the woman was raped and murdered by the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Panchami Sinha, 30, hailing from Kachubari area of Patharkandi.

According to sources, Panchami went missing after going for a walk on Saturday evening.

The body was taken to the police station.

The police launched a probe into the matter and uncovered a love affair of the deceased with a man, identified as Libu Sinha.

They informed that Panchami’s family arranged a marriage with another man for her however, she rejected it. Later, she got to know that Libu Sinha was having an affair with another woman which created a rift between them.

On Saturday evening, Libu asked her to meet and since then she went missing.