Assam: Woman Found Dead in Tinsukia; Husband Absconding

Amid Durga Puja festivities, a heinous murder has been reported in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Sunday.
As per reports, a woman was brutally beaten to death by unidentified miscreants in Philobari Krishnapur area in Tinsukia.
The deceased woman has been identified as Sonia Bhumij, sources said.
Reportedly, the body of the deceased woman was first witnessed by locals of a tea garden in Philobari. The locals have suspected that the woman was murdered by her husband.
Sonia’s husband identified as Biju Bhumij is reportedly absconding since Saturday night.
Meanwhile, the Tinsukia Police has registered a case and an investigation is underway.