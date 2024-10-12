Assam: Woman Found Dead Inside Rented House; Husband Missing

In a sensational incident amid Durga Puja festivities, a woman's body was found inside a locked room in Palasbari in Assam's Kamrup district on Saturday.
According to sources, the woman had been residing as a tenant in a house at Palli in Palasbari along with her husband Krishna Kanta Sarkar. The owner of the house has been identified as Dwijen Das.
Today, when the woman was not seen leaving her room for a long time, the house owner informed the Palasbari police.
The police arrived at the scene, broke open the door, and found the woman lying dead on the bed. In the presence of a magistrate, the police conducted an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained. Mysteriously, her husband Krishna Kanta Sarkar is missing. It remains unclear whether this is a case of murder or suicide, and the truth will only come to light after further investigation by the police.