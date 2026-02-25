Assam: Woman Gang-Raped In Cachar district, Rs 10,000 Extorted

A 28-year-old woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a group of men at knifepoint on the outskirts of Silchar town in Assam’s Cachar district, triggering widespread outrage and calls for swift justice.

According to the report, the incident occurred on the evening of February 19 when the woman had gone out with her boyfriend. The two were reportedly sitting inside a vehicle along a bypass road a few kilometres away from the main town when a group of men arrived in a Mahindra Thar. What began as questioning about their presence in the area soon turned violent, the victim’s family members claimed.

In her complaint, the survivor alleged that seven men overpowered the couple. While some of them restrained her boyfriend, the others allegedly assaulted her one after another, threatening her with a sharp weapon. She further stated in the FIR that the accused forced her to transfer ₹10,000 to a bank account before fleeing the scene.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Two suspects, Nilotpal Das (25) and Subol Das (27), both residents of the Ashram Road area in Silchar, have been arrested so far. Officials confirmed that the survivor has undergone the required medical examination and that her statement has been formally recorded as part of the probe.

The case has ignited public anger across the state, with citizens taking to social media platforms to demand exemplary punishment for those involved. Political reactions have also surfaced, with critics questioning the state’s law-and-order situation and urging the government to ensure the safety of women.