15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Gang Raped for 20 Days In Haryana; 3 Arrested

A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by three men in Haryana's Jind district, police said Thursday. The 15-year-old girl went missing about 20 days ago and was rescued by authorities after her father filed a missing person report at a local police station.
During the investigation, police discovered that two of the accused were from the victim's area, while one hailed from Uttar Pradesh.
All three suspects have been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 363 (kidnapping) and 375 (rape).