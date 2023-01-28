Chirang: 3 Perpetrators Nabbed In Bengtol Gang Rape Case

Chirang Police have arrested three people in connection with the alleged gang rape case at Bengtol on Saturday.

This comes after the Bengtol Police Outpost OC had been suspended last night for allegedly siding with the accused in the matter.

The police arrested Gulzar Hussain, Pabitra Rai and Ganesh Rai in the alleged sexual assault and abuse of a woman. As per reports, a total of seven people have been accused by the victim.

While three of the accused were arrested today, four others remain absconding, police said.

It may be noted that the officer in-charge of Bengtol Police Outpost in the Chirang district of Assam was on Friday suspended after he allegedly took the side of the perpetrators in the gang rape incident.

According to reports, a woman, who claimed to have been the victim of sexual assault and abuse, reached the police outpost to file a complaint.

However, instead of investigating her complaints, the Bengtol OC reportedly mocked her and sided with the accused that were named by the victim.